Emergency crews close Reno Ave. following accident near Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Drivers near Yukon may need to find a different route home following an accident involving two vehicles.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to an accident involving two vehicles on Reno Ave., near Mustang Rd.

Officials were forced to close down Reno Ave. in between Sara and Mustang Rd.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

At this point, we do not know the condition of the people in either vehicle.