Former McClain County Jail Administrator sentenced to prison after inmate dies from lack of medical care

WASHINGTON- A former McClain County Jail Administrator was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he deprived an inmate of medical care, resulting in the inmate’s death.

Wayne Barnes was indicted by a grand jury in October 2016 and charged with one-count federal criminal civil rights violation, causing the death of K.W., who was a detainee housed at the jail in June 2013.

Barnes pleaded guilty to the charge on February 9, 2017.

K.W. was an insulin-dependent diabetic who received neither insulin nor medical evaluation between June 16, 2013, until the afternoon of June 19, 2013.

On June 19, Barnes “observed K.W. lying on the floor of his cell, unresponsive.” It was then that Barnes told a corrections officer to call medics, who found K.W.’s pupils fixed and dilated upon their arrival.

K.W. died on June 21, 2013, after he did not regain consciousness.

The indictment alleges that Barnes knew K.W. had a serious medical condition and “willfully failed to provide him with necessary medical care,” resulting in K.W.’s death.

At his change of plea hearing, Barnes admitted that he knew K.W. was a Type-1 diabetic who required insulin. He also admitted that he failed to obtain medical care for K.W., resulting in K.W.’s death.

Barnes was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for his conviction on a charge that he violated an inmate’s civil rights.

“Inmates deserve and the law requires that adequate medical care be provided by penal institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Yancey. “Denying necessary medical treatment is inhumane and unconstitutional.”