Gov. Fallin declares 'state of emergency' for four counties following tornadoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – After three tornadoes tore through parts of northeastern Oklahoma earlier this week, Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for four counties.

The National Weather Service confirms that a total of three tornadoes went through the area, causing severe damage and injuring several people.

The first tornado, an EF2, touched down in Tulsa around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday and traveled nearly seven miles.

The tornado traveled through the area of 41st St. and I-44, causing heavy damage to shopping centers, a hotel and even the Remington Tower, where glass and office furniture were blown out of the building.

The National Weather Service says a second tornado, an EF1, hit Broken Arrow at 1:27 a.m., while the third tornado, also an EF1, hit Oologah around 1:32 a.m. and traveled a little over four miles.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for four counties due to the tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

The executive order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. It is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance.

Officials say the storms caused damage to more than 170 businesses and homes. In all, 13 people were injured during the storms.