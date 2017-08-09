× Hit and run accident turns deadly in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A hit and run turned deadly in southwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Late Tuesday night, two vehicles were driving the opposite direction when one driver swerved and side-swiped the other vehicle.

The driver who swerved and hit the vehicle continued driving down the road while the car that got hit followed them.

When the driver of the car that was hit finally caught up to the first vehicle, they found the vehicle had flipped over near S.W. 119th and Rockwell.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.