OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Officials are near the scene of N.W. 63rd and N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Police say a call went out around 3:45 p.m. as a medical call for EMSA.

Authorities say one man was killed.

It is not known how the man died but police say they are investigating it as a homicide.

No one has been taken into custody.