Kanter: ‘Accident’ to blame for Oklahoma City Thunder star’s new look

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many sports fans are gearing up for football season, a photo of a basketball star is causing some people to take a second look.

For the past couple of seasons, two Oklahoma City Thunder stars have become close friends and iconic fashion symbols.

However, it seems that a minor ‘accident’ has caused the ‘Stache bros’ to come to an end.

On Wednesday, Enes Kanter tweeted out a photo of Steven Adams with a clean-shaven face.

“Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha. Noooo!!!!!!!!,” he tweeted.

Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha 😂😂

Noooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dKFlFNb1YQ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 9, 2017

It’s a big change from the Thunder star’s past look.

Adams responded to Kanter’s tweet by saying, “My apologies squire. I’ve already high fived my face with a chair.”