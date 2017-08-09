Kanter: ‘Accident’ to blame for Oklahoma City Thunder star’s new look

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many sports fans are gearing up for football season, a photo of a basketball star is causing some people to take a second look.
For the past couple of seasons, two Oklahoma City Thunder stars have become close friends and iconic fashion symbols.
However, it seems that a minor ‘accident’ has caused the ‘Stache bros’ to come to an end.
On Wednesday, Enes Kanter tweeted out a photo of Steven Adams with a clean-shaven face.
“Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha. Noooo!!!!!!!!,” he tweeted.
It’s a big change from the Thunder star’s past look.
Adams responded to Kanter’s tweet by saying, “My apologies squire. I’ve already high fived my face with a chair.”
