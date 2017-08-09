× Logan County Sheriff’s Office saving money with less lethal weapon

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Law enforcement officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office are being trained to use ‘Phazzers’, a less lethal weapon with similarities to a taser.

A battery is connected to a circuit and when the trigger on the tool is pulled, it can expel gas or shoot darts. Unlike past platforms, Phazzers can only be shot three times before it needs to be turned off before continued use.

It will primarily be used to gain compliance or control in situations.

Deputy David Washam, of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, says it’s useful in detention settings where there’s a higher possibility of hostile or violent people.

“This will allow us, give the officer time to think, think about a situation and he’ll have to actually turn it off, turn it on if he needs additional charges with it,” explains Deputy Washam.

Phazzers also have the capability to shoot pepper balls, pepper powder, rubber balls, and paintballs using different cartridges.

According to Washam, the alternative tool is about $500 cheaper per piece in comparison to tasers.

Currently, only one patrolman with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office is using the tool on a regular basis.

We’re told the jail staff is quickly moving to using Phazzers. About two dozen will be needed to equip all members of law enforcement within the sheriff’s office.​