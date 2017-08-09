× Man sentenced in deadly shooting after argument over dirty dishes

HAZELWOOD, MO – A Missouri man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in 2016 that police said stemmed from an argument over dirty dishes.

Police said Samuel Horine, 30, shot his roommate after a fight about who would do the dishes.

Horine plead guilty in July to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Keith Coffey.

Court records show Horine and his roommate, Coffet, were playing with guns when they jokingly started fighting about who would complete the chore.