Motion filed to revoke suspended sentence for former OSU student convicted of sex crimes; arrest warrant issued

STILLWATER, Okla. – Officials issued an arrest warrant for a former OSU student convicted of sex crimes after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his suspended sentence.

Nathan Cochran, a former OSU student who was also a member of the FarmHouse fraternity, was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple male students while they were sleeping in 2013.

He received a seven-year suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery.

Earlier this summer, Cochran reportedly crashed his Jeep near Tahlequah.

He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Since Cochran was still serving his suspended sentence when he pleaded guilty to the DUI and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Cochran’s suspended sentence, the O’Colly reports.

A warrant has since been issued for Cochran’s arrest.