OCC: 3 disposal wells to reduce wastewater injection following Edmond earthquake

EDMOND, Okla. – Following an earthquake that startled many Oklahoma residents in the metro, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that action is being taken involving three disposal wells in the area.

Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the Edmond area.

The quake resulted in power outages and minimal damage.

On Wednesday, the corporation commission’s oil and gas conservation division announced that the operators of three disposal wells in the Edmond area have agreed to stop wastewater disposal into the Arbuckle formation.

Officials say the move will result in a 95 percent reduction of current injection into the formation within a 10-mile radius around the earthquake’s epicenter.