Oklahoma business owner arrested after allegedly forcing workers into prostitution

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after he is accused of running a human trafficking operation out of a nearby business.

Authorities say 44-year-old Willie Charles Whitman ran a Reiki business in Tulsa, but say the business was a front for prostitution.

Reiki is a Japanese technique that uses light touch to relax and reduce stress, but it is not as regulated as massage parlors.

Police tell FOX 23 that five women worked for Whitman at ‘The Break Room’ and investigators believe he forced them to offer clients sex acts for money.

Whitman was arrested on a complaint of human trafficking.