Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph is on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week.

The headline reads “Orange Rush” and the magazine is picking OSU to make this year’s College Football Playoff, along with Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida State.

The cover is a regional cover and marks the third time OSU football has been on cover of Sports Illustrated.

Dez Bryant made it in 2009 and Zac Robinson was on the 2009 preview issue cover.