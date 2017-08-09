Police: 9-month-old baby dies after being left unattended in car seat

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say the death of a 9-month-old boy has been ruled an accident after he was left unattended in a car seat.

Investigators say a babysitter was responsible for watching 9-month-old John Norris on Monday night.

They say he was one of nearly a dozen children being cared for at the home in Fort Worth.

Authorities say the babysitter placed Norris in the car seat and then placed him inside a walk-in closet so that he could sleep.

“I think what she was doing was she put the baby down to sleep but did not want to put the baby on the bed by itself because she was afraid he would possibly roll over, so she left the child in the car seat is what she did,” Brad Perez, with the Fort Worth Police Department, told KTVT.

However, investigators say the babysitter forgot to fasten the lower strap between his legs.

This is 9-month-old John Norris. He was found dead in his car seat in a closet in his babysitter's house. Latest at 10. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/Pmc8Dn0BUb — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) August 9, 2017

As he fell asleep, they believe Norris slipped down and was suffocated by the straps that crossed his chest.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Norris’ death an accident, according to KXAS.

Police say this should serve as a warning to parents and caregivers to never leave a baby unattended in a car seat.

At this point, it is unclear if negligence charges will be filed in the case.