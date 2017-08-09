× One person killed during shooting in downtown Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Stillwater, according to the Stillwater News-Press.

The newspaper says that Stillwater police confirmed a shooting at the Town Center building in the downtown area on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before noon, officials were called to the building after witnesses heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Officials with the Stillwater Police Department say they received a call from a local bail bondsman who said that she had just shot a man.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bail bondsman had a client in her office and was planning on taking him into custody and drop him off at the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial statements indicate that during the meeting, a fight broke out over a gun and the client was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified at this time.