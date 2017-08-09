× State treasurer reminding Oklahomans about free website to search for unclaimed property

OKLAHOMA CITY – A state official is warning Oklahomans about a website that is attempting to get people to pay a fee to claim lost money.

State Treasurer Ken Miller says the website, http://www.neverclaimed.com, attempts to get consumers to pay fees each month to search for and claim unclaimed property.

However, Miller says the Oklahoma Unclaimed Property Program is free.

“Our service is free and always has been,” Miller said. “Any business that tries to get you to pay for it is preying on the ill-informed. Please don’t become a victim by paying for what we do for free.”

Miller says he has already heard from several people who have paid money to the site.

At this point, Oklahoma’s Unclaimed Property Program is holding more than $585 million that belong to 1 million Oklahomans.

To see if you have unclaimed property, visit the Treasurer’s website.