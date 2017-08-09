“Talk about a bad first day,” Oklahoma pizza delivery driver punched, robbed on first day

ARDMORE, Okla. – Authorities say a pizza delivery driver had a horrible first day on the job.

A Pizza Hut employee in Ardmore was robbed on Saturday during his first night working as a delivery driver.

Officials tell KXII that the driver arrived at a home on Saturday night when he was approached by three men.

One of them punched him in the face as the others took all 10 pizzas, his wallet, his iPhone and $70 in cash.

“He definitely didn’t deserve for that to happen to him,” Collin Caudle, a customer, said. “He’s coming here to do his job, earn his money, and that definitely shouldn’t have happened to a hard-working guy.”

Pizza Hut isn’t allowed to comment on ongoing investigations, but say the employee is still working there and is OK.

“I wouldn’t think he would want to be a pizza delivery driver anymore,” said Kenzi Yarberry, another customer. “Talk about a bad first day.”