‘The Rock’ posts sweet Instagram video for 12-year-old Oklahoma boy with cancer

LAWTON, Okla. – A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor received a sweet message from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Instagram.

After learning he had a malignant brain tumor, Justin Rodriguez made a bucket list of things to do before he dies.

On the list includes meeting “The Rock,” getting a tattoo, watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play, and a trip to the beach.

Recently, “The Rock” heard about Justin’s story and wanted to give him a special shout out on Instagram.

“I believe in my bones there’s power and positivity in sending uplifting love and energy. A special somebody came across my desk. He’s 12 years old, look at that handsome boy, his name is Justin and he’s from Lawton. He’s there, he is freaking out right now because this is a complete surprise. He’s a fighter. Justin stay strong, I’m pulling for you, the world is pulling for you, I love you buddy and stay strong.”