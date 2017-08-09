“These kind of things never happen,” Stillwater residents shocked after one person killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - It was around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when a man was shot at the Town Center building in Stillwater. Officials said it happened on the third floor in the bail bonds office.

People said it's hard to believe it could happen in such a quiet area.

"It's a little creepy. It's a very peaceful community. I think it's kind of big news, because these kind of things never happen," said resident Dan Yost.

It's a scene that shocked those who work nearby.

"Sometimes, you hear sirens, but it just seems like something is going on downtown. I heard several of them, so I didn't think a whole lot of it. When I came outside and looked, I started seeing reports that something had happened," Yost said.

Police tell us, earlier in the day, a bail bondsman had called a client to her office.

She planned on revoking his bond and taking him to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

But, police said, at some point during the meeting, a fight broke out over a gun and then shots were fired.

"We found an individual who had in fact been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said Captain Kyle Gibbs.

Police aren’t saying whose gun it was and said the incident is still under investigation.

"That is one of the things that we are currently investigating - to determine exactly where he was shot," Gibbs said.

The names of the victim and shooter are not being released at this time.