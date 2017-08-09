× Thunder to Play Game in Mexico City

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play a regular season game in Mexico City it was announced by the NBA on Wednesday.

OKC will face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, December 7, in the first of two games the NBA will play in Mexico during the regular season.

The games commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game ever played in Mexico.

Brooklyn will also play the Miami Heat on Saturday, December 9.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said, “we’re excited to be asked to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games 2017 as the NBA expands its global reach. As we enter only our 10th season of Thunder Basketball in Oklahoma City, we feel incredibly fortunate that our team and fan base will get to experience our first regular-season‎ game abroad.”

The complete NBA regular season schedule will be released soon.