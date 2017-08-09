Walmart refutes woman’s claim of prescription mix up; State pharmacy board investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman has filed a complaint with a state regulatory board after claiming a Walmart pharmacy gave her three different prescriptions in one pill bottle, which the retailer says it couldn’t confirm.

Gina McCurtain says a prescription, filled in early July for pain medication from a recent shoulder surgery, had two other similar looking pills inside the pill bottle, some of which she says she inadvertently took for about two weeks.

“I started getting real fast heartbeat, didn’t know why,” said McCurtain, a mother of three and diabetic.

McCurtain says the pharmacy, located inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2217 NW 23rd St., filled her first prescription of Percocet correctly after she had shoulder surgery in June. But it wasn’t until late July that she and her husband took a closer look at the pills in the second prescription filled on July 11.

“My husband noticed it right away that there were two different kinds,” she said.

When the pills were taken back to the pharmacy on July 25, two other medications were found intermixed with the Percocet: Methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant, and Bupropion, an anti-depressant.

“Is it possible that they somehow got mixed up here in your home?” I asked McCurtain.

“No,” she replied. “I was prescribed (Bupropion) once, but (this) was the wrong milligram and we dispose them when we don’t take them anymore. So, no.”

“So you don’t think there was any sort of mixup here in your home?”

McCurtain says she is switching pharmacies and will be looking closer at the pills inside her prescription bottles.

“Watch out, be careful,” McCurtain said. “It’s scary. Something serious could have happened to me.”

In a statement to NewsChannel 4 about the alleged incident, Walmart Senior Corporate Communications Manager Charles Crowson said:

“We work hard to ensure that we live up to the high standards we’ve set for ourselves and that our customers have come to expect. We have quality control processes in place to help ensure our customers receive the correct medications. We reviewed this situation and after speaking with associates, examining store video and discussing the matter with the customer, we could not confirm her claim. In fact, two of the drugs returned to our store came from a supplier we do not use at this store’s pharmacy. We take this seriously and remain open to discussing this further with our customer if she has any additional information on this incident.”

Which is what McCurtain was also told by store officials. She has since filed a complaint with the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy to look into the matter.

“We make it a priority,” said the board’s executive director Chelsea Church of looking into patients’ concerns when they are received.

Church says of the thousands of prescriptions filled each year in the state, misfilled prescriptions are extremely rare and often very difficult to prove. But Church says each complaint is taken seriously and if problems are discovered, corrective actions from the board are made.

“Once I got her complaint, I’ve already sent it to the compliance officer that covers that territory and hopefully within the next week or so we would have some answers,” she said.