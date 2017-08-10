$418,000 worth of marijuana being transported to Oklahoma seized in Texas

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
AMARILLO, Texas – A large amount of marijuana being transported from California to Oklahoma was seized in Texas.

Wednesday morning, a Department of Public Safety Trooper stopped a 2017 Dodge Caravan for a traffic violation.

That’s when the trooper discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside luggage in the vehicle.

Nearly 70 pounds of marijuana were seized.

The driver, Vivian Saldivar, 20, and passengers, Jessica Gonzalez and Raymond Gomez, all from California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

All three were transported and booked into the Carson County jail in Texas.

The marijuana is worth approximately $418,000.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Phelan, California, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.