8-month-old baby recovering after being stuffed in a plastic bag for 3 days

A “miracle baby” is recovering in a New York state hospital after she spent three days outside in a garbage bag.

The Elmira Police Department said residents were out on a porch when they heard a “suspicious noise” and went to investigate.

Kayla Seals said she thought it was an animal at first.

“I ran up, and I see the little legs were dangling out the bag,” she said. “So, I said, ‘You guys, it’s a baby.'”

Kayla told WETM she tore open the bag and saw the 8-month-old baby girl.

“I picked her up. I took her in the bathroom. I mean, she was hardly breathing, honey. Her eyes weren’t even open,” she said. “She wasn’t breathing, but she opened her mouth for me, and I dropped some water in there and she started gasping for air after I did that. Her eyes weren’t opening, so I cleaned her eyes so eyes would open up to me, and I just spoke to her ‘C’mon, baby, c’mon, baby, c’mon, sweetness.'”

Elmira Police Sgt. Bill Solt said “the baby was dehydrated and currently in stable condition but expected to make a full recovery.”

“We are looking about 72 hours in the bag,” Solt said. “She’s a miracle baby.”

The infant’s mother, 17-year-old Harriette Hoyt of Sayre, Pennsylvania, has been charged with attempted murder.

“She is being charged as an adult but is eligible for youthful offender status,” Solt said.

Hoyt is currently being held in the Chemung County Jail. The Chemung County Public Defender’s Office said the city court will assign Hoyt an attorney at her next hearing on August 14.

Sayre’s neighbors were shocked by the discovery.

“All I want to do is cry for her. I could just feel her heart, and what that little girl went through is wrong,” said Kayla’s sister, Karen Seals. “That little girl don’t deserve that at all. All everybody in this town just pray for her.”