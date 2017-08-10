Baby ‘less than an hour old’ found on sidewalk covered in ants

HOUSTON – A newborn baby was found early Thursday outside a Houston apartment complex covered in ants, according to multiple media reports.

According to KTRK, the baby girl was less than an hour old and still had the umbilical cord attached. A resident at the complex found the baby around 5:30 a.m. and called 911.

“I heard some crying and wining and crying, and I kept walking until I got closer to the noise, and then I look at the ground and there was a baby down there,” Albert Peterson, the man who found the baby, told KHOU.

Deputies said, if Peterson had not found the baby, officials would probably be investigating a homicide.

The 21-year-old mother is in custody and currently undergoing medical and psychological evaluations. A man who was living with the woman was also taken into custody, according to KTRK.

Officials hope to place the child with a family member. If that is not possible, the child will be placed in a foster home, according to KTRK.