Former Oklahoma officer acquitted of shooting to work for Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

TULSA, Okla. – Just a week after resigning from the Tulsa Police Department, an officer who was acquitted of manslaughter has joined a local sheriff’s office.

Last year, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was arrested and charged with manslaughter after she shot and killed Terence Crutcher.

She says she fired her gun when Crutcher did not obey her commands and she thought he was reaching into his vehicle for something.

Earlier this year, a jury found her not guilty of manslaughter related to Crutcher’s death.

The Tulsa Police Department announced that Shelby would be allowed to resume work but would not be put back on patrol.

Shelby resigned from the department on Aug. 3.

“Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk, isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me. I am proud to have had the privilege to call myself a Tulsa Police Officer. It is an honor that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Shelby said in her resignation letter.

On Thursday, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office announced that Shelby would be taken on as a reserve deputy.

During a news conference, Shelby was sworn in as a deputy.