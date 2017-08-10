Grand jury indicts veteran in Oklahoma recruiting office bombing

TULSA, Okla. – A grand jury has indicted a former Air Force senior airman accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that 28-year-old Benjamin Roden now faces a seven-count federal indictment in the July 10 bombing in suburban Tulsa. The charges against Roden include malicious damage to federal property by use of an explosive and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

In July, officers with the bomb squad were called to an explosion at the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Center in Bixby.

Fortunately, no one was injured since the recruitment center was closed at the time.

Investigators say the suspect threw a pipe bomb, which was concealed with a military style ammunition can, at the office, the affidavit states.

Officials identified 28-year-old Benjamin Roden as the person of interest in the case after receiving a tip about comments he made on social media.

Roden, a former Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force, was trained as a firefighter but wanted to be trained as an electrician by the U.S. Air Force, court documents state.

However, he resigned when he discovered he could not complete all necessary training required to become a certified electrician.

Roden’s last commanding officer before he resigned told authorities Roden was “smart and capable of constructing electronic devices.”

His former commanding officer said Roden “hated the military and had received disciplinary actions for his conduct.”

He reportedly wanted to quit the Air Force and join the U.S. Marines.

When Roden was not accepted by the U.S. Marines, he allegedly blamed the U.S. Air Force, the affidavit states.

A judge ordered Roden to undergo a mental evaluation in July after defense attorneys questioned whether he can assist in his own defense.

A mental competency hearing for Roden is scheduled for Aug. 29.