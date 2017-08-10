“It’s hard,” Oklahoma family of 12 loses home after lightning strike causes fire



COWETA, Okla. – A family of 12 is trying to move forward after they lost their home in a fire.

“That was one of the things that was precious to me and I lost it,” Kelli Baucom said. “It just feels like it took a chunk of my heart.”

Kelli said her husband, Marvin Baucom, helped to save everyone.

12 family members were inside the home when a lightning strike started the fire. The family had been at the home for more than 30 years.

“I told my son to get all the babies out, and take a head count and make sure you got them all,” Marvin said.

The family did have insurance, but they were only given $22,000 until they can rebuild, KJRH reports.

“For 12 people and trying to go find like a house to rent for 5 bedrooms or so on… I mean, it’s hard,” Kelli said.

Marvin is living in a camper at a the moment to watch over everything, while Kelli and the rest of the family stay at a hotel.