Man killed in N.W. Oklahoma City neighborhood identified as local real estate agent

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the man killed in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood as a local real estate agent.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Duffner Drive, near N.W. 63rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

When authorities arrived, they found a deceased male victim.

The man has been identified as local real estate agent, 63-year-old Kent Potter.

Potter lived at the home where he was killed, police said.

Investigators said Potter was run over by a vehicle in his own driveway.

The driver remained at the scene and called 9-1-1. He was interviewed and released pending further investigation.

Neighbors said they saw the body propped up against the house in the driveway.

Wednesday evening, police said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

However, Thursday morning, police described the death as "suspicious/possibly accidental."

Officials are still investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.