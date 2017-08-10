OHP: Inattentive driving to blame for deadly crash that claimed man’s life

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say one man lost his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Johnston County on Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to an accident along Old Mill Creek Rd. in Johnston County after an SUV hit a man who was working on his vehicle.

Investigators say 20-year-old Ronnie Hearrell and 19-year-old Thomas Henderson were working on a truck pulling an 18-foot hay rake in the roadway when an SUV approached the scene.

“They just stopped and were working on the truck like people do all the time and the other vehicle came down the road and smacked him pretty hard,” Johnston County EMS Director Kenny Power told KXII. “They were just going probably hay field to hay field and had an issue with it, so they just stopped. We’re not talking about a highly traveled road, no shoulder.”

Officials say the SUV hit the truck, which caused Hearrell to become pinned between the truck and the hay rake.

Sadly, Hearrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash also injured a passenger in the SUV, 20-year-old Katelin Garza. Garza was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with severe injuries.

Two young children in the SUV were not injured in the crash.

Authorities say inattentive driving is to blame for the deadly crash.