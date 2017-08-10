× Oklahoma City man who sustained serious head injury in altercation last year has died from his injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man who sustained a serious head injury in an altercation last year has died from his injuries.

On Oct. 1, 2016, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a patient with a serious head injury.

Officers learned the patient, 34-year-old Carnel Greasham, was involved in an altercation with 26-year-old Lamonte Watt.

Police said Greasham sustained a serious head injury during the altercation.

Several hours after the altercation, police said Greasham was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.

At the time, officers arrested Watt for assault and battery with means likely to cause death.

However, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Watt.

On August 1, 2017, Greasham passed away due to his injuries sustained in the Oct. 2016 altercation.

No one has been arrested since Greasham passed away.

However, authorities said they will review the case with the District Attorney’s Office.