Oklahoma man sentenced to prison for bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for bank robbery.

23-year-old Jesse O’Day was charged by a federal grand jury on January 18, 2017 for robbing a BancFirst branch in Norman on October 24, 2016, and a MidFirst bank in Oklahoma City on November 15, 2016.

A bank surveillance photo from the BancFirst robbery revealed that O’Day was wearing a black t-shirt featuring a cat posing for a jail booking photograph.

On March 8, 2017, O’Day entered a guilty plea to robbing the BancFirst branch.

O’Day was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

After his prison term, he will serve three years on supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to BancFirst and $1,158.50 to MidFirst Bank.