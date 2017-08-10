× Oklahoma Supreme Court deems ‘cigarette fee’ unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY – A measure that was expected to generate more than $200 million has been ruled unconstitutional.

The last week of the legislative session featured bickering at late-night committee meetings, as lawmakers raced to pass a budget in time to avoid a special session.

One of the bills passed during that time, a $1.50 per pack fee on cigarettes, was just ruled unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Senate Bill 845 “flagrantly violates…the Oklahoma Constitution,” attorney Robert McCampbell wrote in a petition to the court. “SB 845 is the Legislature’s single largest revenue bill of 2017. Yet SB 845 became law even though it originated in the Senate, passed on the final day of the legislative session, and secured bare legislative majorities.”

The Oklahoma Constitution states “no revenue bill should be passed during the five last days of session.” It adds, no revenue bill can become law without a vote of the people or a three-fourths vote.

However, after negotiations between the parties broke down in May, Republicans unveiled bills that they said would not need Democratic support.

The cigarette fee was branded as such in an attempt to avoid classification as a revenue-generating bill, even though it’s estimated to fill more than $200 million worth of the state’s budget deficit.

“We’re trying to follow both the spirit and the letter of the law of the Oklahoma Constitution,” Rep. John Echols told NewsChannel 4 earlier this year. “The Oklahoma Supreme Court has defined revenue-raising measures as measures whose primary purpose is to raise revenue or changes in the permanent tax code. Revenue-raising measures have not been when we’ve made changes to exemptions in the tax code.”

Earlier this week, the case went before the justices of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

On Thursday morning, court documents obtained by NewsOK reveal that the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the ‘fee’ as unconstitutional.

In the documents, Justice Patrick Wyrick said the Legislature violated the state’s constitution in an attempt to avoid a special session.

Now, the state has one week to request a rehearing.

If the decision stands, lawmakers may be forced to come back to the Capitol for a special session.