OSBI investigating homicide in Chickasha after one man found dead

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The OSBI is investigating a homicide in Chickasha Wednesday evening.

Police officers were called to area of E. Ada Sipuel Ave and S. Franklin St. for a ‘shots fired’ call.

A passerby in the area reported hearing several gunshots coming from the area of the home.

A 45-year-old male, Dan C. Deal, III, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say a witness near the scene reported seeing a 4-door, gray car, with a newer “scissortail” style tag, with four subjects inside leaving the house.

The two front seat occupants were identified as white males.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at 405-848-6724.