Police: 16-year-old boyfriend shoots 18-year-old girlfriend in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in Midwest City.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Meadowood Village Apartments near Air Depot and Reno.

Police said a 16-year-old boyfriend shot his 18-year-old girlfriend in the behind after a domestic dispute.

She was transported to a local hospital with the not life-threatening injury.

He was arrested for shooting with the intent to kill.