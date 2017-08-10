Police: Alleged thieves get away with pennies after breaking into Bricktown Water Taxi office

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a pair of alleged thieves who put in a lot of work to steal a few pennies.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance camera footage of two men breaking into the office of the Bricktown Water Taxi.

After smashing a rock through the window, one man tried to open the cash drawer.

Following several attempts, the pair simply takes the entire cash drawer.

However, officials say the drawer only contained a few pennies.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.