Police investigate shooting involving teen couple in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY - Midwest City police said a shooting happened around 11:23 a.m. at the Meadowood Village apartment complex.

Police said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were fighting in the parking lot but it escalated when the 16-year-old picked up a gun and shot the 18-year-old.

“We received a call of a shooting at 6447 East Reno at the Meadowood apartments. When we arrived, we found a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, who was the victim," said Chief Brandon Clabes.

Midwest City police are now going door-to-door and combing through the neighborhood to try to determine why the teenager allegedly shot his girlfriend.

“Apparently, the 16-year-old male was dating the female,” Clabes said.

However, Thursday, the relationship took the violent turn.

“They got into a domestic this morning and, as a result, the 16-year-old male shot the 18-year-old female and struck her in the buttocks area,” Clabes said.

The shooting happened out in the parking lot of the apartment, which is now marked with yellow police tape, cruisers and investigators.

Police said the alleged shooter called 911, telling detectives the whole thing was an accident.

“Initially, he said it was accidental, but our investigation is saying otherwise,” Clabes said.

The shooter was arrested at the scene and charged with shooting with the intent to kill but, because of his age, his name will not be released at this time.

Midwest City said, so far, the shooting is still under investigation. The victim was treated at the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.