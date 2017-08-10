Police: Oklahoma real estate agent run over in own driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the man killed in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood as a local real estate agent.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Duffner Dr. to assist EMSA paramedics after a man was hit by a car.

“They were on a call where a man had been run over by a vehicle,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

When officers got to the scene, 63-year-old Kent Potter had already been pronounced dead by paramedics.

"He was apparently in his driveway when he was run over by somebody that he knew. We're not releasing the name of the person who ran over him yet because the investigation is still ongoing,” Knight said.

Potter was a successful real estate agent with Potter and Company.

Neighbors tell us he and the other man he lives with have always been very friendly and kind.

Even though the details about the suspect are slim at this time, neighbors told NewsChannel 4 this is out of the ordinary.

"It's definitely shocking to this community because this kind of stuff doesn't happen,” Brandon Christy, a neighbor, said.

Police said there is a possibility this may have been an accident, but the homicide unit is investigating.

"Right now, it's a suspicious death. So, we're going to look at all of the circumstances surrounding it and see where the evidence leads us,” Knight said.

So far, no arrests have been made. ​