Russell Westbrook Wins Oklahoma Sports Headliner of the Year

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is the winner of the Oklahoma Sports Headliner of the Year Award.
Westbrook will receive the honor at the annual March of Dimes Oklahoma Sports Headliner Banquet on Friday, August 18.
Westbrook broke the NBA single season record for triple doubles and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.
The Headliner Special Award is being shared by three OU coaches: men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams, women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, and softball coach Patty Gasso, all of whom led their teams to national championships during the 2016-17 academic year.