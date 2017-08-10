× Russell Westbrook Wins Oklahoma Sports Headliner of the Year

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is the winner of the Oklahoma Sports Headliner of the Year Award.

Westbrook will receive the honor at the annual March of Dimes Oklahoma Sports Headliner Banquet on Friday, August 18.

Westbrook broke the NBA single season record for triple doubles and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

The Headliner Special Award is being shared by three OU coaches: men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams, women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, and softball coach Patty Gasso, all of whom led their teams to national championships during the 2016-17 academic year.