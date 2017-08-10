Severe weather possible late Thursday afternoon through overnight

*** SEVERE WEATHER IS POSSIBLE LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH OVERNIGHT. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES. ***

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated storms will develop late this afternoon and could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

A storm complex will move into northwestern Oklahoma this evening and will move southeast overnight.

The complex will produce heavy rain and flooding is possible.

70 to 80 mph winds are possible as well.

The tornado threat is low but not at zero.

Storms will move out of the state by mid-morning Friday.

Friday afternoon will be pleasant with a northeasterly breezy, clearing skies and cooler highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms move back in for the weekend.

Clouds and rain will drop highs closer to 80, 15 degrees below normal!

Storm chances will stick around through the middle of next week.