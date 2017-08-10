× Thunder On National TV For Opener, Christmas Day

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be getting national television coverage for their season opener for the 2017-18 season and will once again play on Christmas Day.

The NBA released its season opening national TV schedule and Christmas schedule on Thursday.

The Thunder will open the season on Thursday, October 19, at home against the New York Knicks.

The game will tipoff at 7:00 pm central time and be televised by TNT.

Oklahoma City will once again play on Christmas Day, and host the Houston Rockets at 7:00 pm on ABC.

The rest of the regular season schedule should be released soon.

The Thunder found out earlier this week they will play the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City on December 7.