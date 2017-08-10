Video shows man allegedly pouring poison into couple’s water jugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

San Diego, CA (KSWB) -- A video has gone viral of a man walking onto a front porch and allegedly pouring liquid plant food into an unopened bottle of Sparkletts Water.

The homeowner, Tina Gagne posted the video, and told FOX 5 it happened Tuesday just after 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Aragon Drive in the Rolando area of San Diego. She and her wife attempted to file a police report, but said they were told since the suspect didn’t steal anything and was gone, they wouldn’t send out an officer to investigate.

Gagne took matters into her own hands and contacted the neighborhoods community resource officer with the San Diego Police Department. Detectives are now reviewing the footage and will be visiting the Gagne's home to file a proper police report and gather any evidence.

Gagne said she doesn’t recognize the man in the video and doesn’t know why anyone would do such a terrible act. However, she’s worried he will strike again and this time the outcome could be much worse.

“I would have never thought something as simple as leaving my water on my front porch would lead to something like this so I wanted all my neighbors to know," said Gagne.