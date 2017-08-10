Youth Services of Oklahoma County seeking high school volunteers for Teen Service Board

OKLAHOMA COUNTY – For decades, Youth Services of Oklahoma County has prepared teens for leadership roles and future careers through special opportunities.

The organization works with young people, between the ages of 12 and 21, who are often homeless or otherwise at risk.

Youth Services provides programs and services that focus on counseling, educational and vocational services, prevention and intervention services.

Now, the organization is allowing other teens to help those in need.

The Teen Service Board gives high school students an opportunity to help other teens in need while earning community service hours. Students must be in high school, fill out an application and have three references.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video