4 the weekend: Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, Lyric Theater’s last summer performance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is almost over, so you don’t want to miss out on these summertime events.

On Friday and Saturday, Lyric Theater will put on its last performance of the summer at the Civic Center Music Hall. There will be performances of “In the Heights,” a high-energy musical with a latin-flavored score and hip-hop dancing.

If the rodeo is more of your style, the Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo is Friday and Saturday. It is rated as one of the top 50 rodeos in the country and is followed by a rodeo dance.

Practice your seed-spitting skills this weekend at the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival and Rodeo Friday and Saturday at Jeff Davis Park.

Discover Oklahoma airs on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on KFOR.