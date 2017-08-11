Cancer patients meets airline ‘guardian angel’ who delivered luggage with medication

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Losing your luggage can be a nightmare for travelers.

For Stacy Hurt, it was even worse.

When Hurt arrived at her destination, she realized that her luggage did not make the same trek. Her bag contained her medication, rosary beads and comfort items since Hurt is battling stage 4 colon cancer.

She immediately decided to call Southwest to report her lost bag.

“I told her how important it was for me to have my luggage because of my items for chemotherapy,” Hurt told WPXI.

A woman named Sarah answered the phone and told her that she would have it delivered no matter what.

“She said, ‘I’ll have it delivered to you no matter what time it is.’ And she left me a voicemail at 2:53 a.m. telling me that she was delivering my luggage to my house herself and it was on my porch when I woke up in the morning with all my items,” she said.

Sarah Rowan had also left a handwritten note in Hurt’s luggage, encouraging her to ‘kick that cancer’s butt.’

Recently, Hurt was able to surprise Rowan face-to-face at Southwest’s counter at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“You touched me when you called me on the phone,” Rowan told Hurt. “In that situation, people can, you know, it’s frustrating. You want your stuff. Things go wrong sometimes. You could not have been more kind.”