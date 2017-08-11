*** A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. ***

Heavy rain and storms will continue to push east across the state this morning.

Watch for flooding!

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

The rain will move out by mid day and cooler and drier air will filter into our state behind the cool front.

Highs will be cooler in the mid 80s with a breezy north wind.

A few storms could linger in southeastern Oklahoma.

No need to cancel any Friday night plans as we will stay dry!

Lows tonight will drop to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our next round of rain moves in early Saturday from the west.

We will have a break until another round of storms and heavy rain moves in from the northwest in the late afternoon.

The complex will move southeast across the state and flooding is possible.

The storms will taper by early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated storms are possible.

Another round of storms will move across the state Sunday night through Monday morning bringing potential for heavy rain!

Scattered storms continue for Tuesday.

We finally start to dry out and heat up by the end of next week.

Stay tuned for the latest!