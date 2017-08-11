× Man in custody following officer-involved shooting in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – One man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Yukon.

Just before 2 a.m., a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, near N.W. 10th and Garth Brooks Blvd., officials say the suspect stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse and rammed into the police officer.

A second officer then joined the pursuit.

After the suspect allegedly rammed into the police vehicle, the second officer used their patrol rifle to fire into the vehicle.

Officials say no one was injured.

That is when police officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.