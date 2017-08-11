Newlyweds looking for wedding crashers who were the ‘life of the party’

SPARTA, N.J. – On your wedding day, you dream of being surrounded by your friends and family.

However, one New Jersey couple says they are looking for a pair of strangers who made their wedding ‘legendary.’

Karen and Michael Tufo were married on Sunday, but immediately noticed two strangers at their reception.

“We knew from the second we saw them, they didn’t belong,” Karen Tufo told WCBS. “When they first sat down, the table called them Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn.”

The uninvited couple avoided the bride and groom, who were too distracted by the festivities to talk to the wedding crashers.

However, they say the wedding crashers were the life of the party.

“In the center of the circle, just dancing all over the place, like right up in our face, and photobombing every picture we took,” Marisa Fatzer, a guest, laughed.

The next morning, the newlyweds found a card with a $1 bill and a message, “Congratulations, sorry for crashing your wedding, best of luck.”

The couple says they laughed and now want to track down the two strangers to thank them for the fun memory.

They say a few guests didn’t show, so there was enough food and drinks to spare.