Oklahoma bail bond agent charged with murder in shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma bail bond agent has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who the agent said she was revoking bond for and trying to arrest.

Bond agent Chasity Carey of Drumright was charged Friday in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Brandon James Williams at Carey’s office inside Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater.

Carey’s attorneys did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Stillwater police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says Carey told police she and Williams fought during a meeting Wednesday in her office and she took a gun from her desk and shot him in self-defense.

Gibbs says a witness and video evidence contradict Carey’s account.

Police said Williams was arrested in late July 2017 and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released from jail on August 1, 2017 on a $35,000 bond posted by Chasity Carey.

Gibbs told The Associated Press the video would not be released because it is evidence in an ongoing investigation.