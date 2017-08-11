Raccoon rescue: Oklahoma City officer helps animal with metal can stuck on its head

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer jumped into action to protect and serve one of the city’s littlest residents.

The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a photo of Officer Kelsey Lawson after she found a raccoon with its head stuck in a tin can.

Authorities say the animal held still as Officer Lawson removed the can from its head before it ran away.

“Most police officers sign up for this job to help people. Although there are certainly other sides to the job, for the most part officers want to help folks. I seriously doubt that when Officer Kelsey Lawson decided to become a police officer, she did it with the intention of making the world a better place for raccoons,” a Facebook post by the department read.