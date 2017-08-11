× Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Edmond man with dementia

EDMOND, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Jerry Hanger who was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a dark gray button-up shirt.

His last known location is in Edmond, on foot, near W. Edmond Road and S. Kelley Ave. Friday around 8 a.m.

He is described as a white male, around 5’7,” 160 pounds, gray hair and green eyes.

Police say Hanger does have dementia.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police.