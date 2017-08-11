× Tenant, manager catches maintenance worker stealing on camera

OKLAHOMA CITY — A tenant is looking for answers after he says a home surveillance camera caught a maintenance worker stealing from him while on the job.

Kelvin Wilson has lived in Rosemont Apartments for nine months and until now, he says he’s never had issues with the complex.

“I [keep] pretty much to myself. I go to work, come home. I don’t really get to see the in’s and out’s of what goes on here,” says Wilson.

Last month, Wilson installed a camera in home for security purposes. This past week, a maintenance worker was sent to Wilson’s apartment for a work order on his garbage disposal. The surveillance video captured the worker pouring pills out of a bottle prescribed to Wilson following a dental procedure and going into his bedroom multiple times, despite the work order primarily involving the kitchen.

Aside from the pills, Wilson says he’s noticed a number of other personal belongings are missing and claims the apartment complex should be held liable for replacement.

Shari Peacock, property manager for Rosemont Apartments, tells Newschannel 4 she was “appalled” when she saw the footage, also adding the apartment complex took immediate responsibility when they fired the worker. However, in terms of replacing the items for cash or face value, she says that should not fall on Rosemont Apartments.

“We also state in our leases, that you should always get renters insurance for anything that could happen like this so, the responsibility wouldn’t really come back on us,” explains Peacock.

Peacock says they plan to enforce stronger background checks on potential employees in light of this incident.